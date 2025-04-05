Israeli army conducts raid on former Syrian army headquarters — statement

TEL AVIV, April 5. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has conducted a raid on a former Syrian army headquarters, destroying armored vehicles, the army said in a statement.

"Troops conducted a targeted raid on a Syrian outpost that previously served as a headquarters for a unit of the former Syrian regime. At the site, the troops found and dismantled out-of-service tanks, armored personnel carriers, and artillery," the statement reads.

In addition, Israeli forces "located and confiscated additional weapons, including mortars and dozens of rockets."

The IDF added that the army "continues defensive activity in Syria to remove threats to the State of Israel and specifically to the residents of the Golan Heights.".