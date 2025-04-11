Iran to respond to any attack with full force, ambassador to Moscow says

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Tehran advocates for dialogue but it will defend itself against any attack, responding with full force, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"Our country’s leaders and Foreign Minister Mr. Abbas Araghchi have repeatedly stated that we don’t initiate wars and we don’t attack other nations, but if they [the United States] plan to wage a war against us, we will defend ourselves and respond with full force," the diplomat pointed out.

"The question is what approach they choose for further engagement. If it is the path of discussions on the terms that will respect Iran’s dignity and our red lines, then we will certainly engage in talks. We are not afraid of talks," Jalali concluded.

The envoy also said that Iran did not support conflicts and war.

The first round of consultations between the delegations of Iran and the US will be held in Oman on April 12. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff will be the main negotiators. According to Iran, the parties won’t engage in direct talks as negotiations will be mediated by Oman. US Department of State Spokesperson Tammy Bruce, in turn, said that the upcoming event could be described as a meeting and not talks.