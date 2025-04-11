Minsk calls statements about possible plans to attack neighboring countries insinuations

MINSK, April 11. /TASS/. Belarus’ First Deputy Defense Minister Pavel Muraveiko has called rumors the statements about Minsk’s alleged plans to attack neighboring states.

"All those insinuations that are being widely spread on the Internet today, that we are ready to attack neighboring countries, are nothing more than propaganda," he said in the Vitebsk region, where command and staff exercises are taking place with the participation of the territorial troops of the Postavsky district.

His comments are quoted by the Defense Ministry press service.