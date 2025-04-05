MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. Kiev is prepared to engage in any kind of provocations - primarily on its own territory - in order to sabotage negotiations between Moscow and Washington, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Rodion Miroshnik said.

"To derail Russia-US negotiations, Kiev is ready for any provocations, first and foremost on its own territory, where no one prevents them from abusing their own population, carefully preparing the conditions, and broadcasting the horrors to their Western sponsors," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Kiev regularly uses civilian infrastructure for military purposes and stages provocations to subsequently blame Russia, the diplomat added. He noted that the list of Kiev’s "false-flag" crimes continues to grow.

On April 4, the Ukrainian Armed Forces held a meeting of unit commanders and Western instructors at a restaurant in Krivoy Rog. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a precision strike was carried out at the site, resulting in the elimination of up to 85 Ukrainian servicemen and foreign officers.