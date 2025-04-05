Qatar hosts talks between DR Congo's government, M23 rebels — AFP

NAIROBI, April 5. /TASS/. Qatar hosted talks between the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the March 23 (M23) movement last week, Agence France-Presse reported, citing a source close to the negotiations.

"Last week, the Qataris organized a secret meeting between the delegations of the DR Congo’s government and the M23 movement in Doha, which was their first direct meeting in a long time," the source told the news agency.

He added that further consultations were expected to take place with Qatar’s support.

Earlier, Qatar hosted talks between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

M23 rebels have been on the offensive in eastern DRC since early 2025. They have taken control of significant territory in the provinces of North and South Kivu, including their administrative centers, Goma and Bukavu. DR Congo's government accuses Rwanda of using regular army units to support the M23, a charge the country denies.