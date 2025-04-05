Lawmakers of Russia, Argentina discuss visit to Moscow — Ambassador

BUENOS AIRES, April 6. /TASS/. Russia-Argentina friendship groups created in parliaments of the two countries are discussing an opportunity for a visit of Argentinian lawmakers to Moscow in May - June of this year, Russian Ambassador in Buenos Aires Dmitry Feoktistov told reporters.

"An idea of visits exchanging was originated. Various modalities are being explored. We consider the most possible to organize the visit of the Argentinian delegation to Moscow after the end of all celebrations in honor of the Victory Day, that is, in the second half of May - early June. Argentinian lawmakers showed such interest on their part," the Ambassador said.

Interaction between parliaments of the two countries has become much more active lately, the Russian diplomat said. "Several videoconferences have already been held. Issues of economic and humanitarian interaction were discussed - culture and education. The next videoconference is scheduled for the coming week," Feoktistov noted.

"Parliamentary efforts are serving as a driver that promotes bilateral relations in many aspects," the Ambassador added.