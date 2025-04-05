BRUSSELS, April 6. /TASS/. Russia’s access to titanium and uranium deposits in Ukraine would be a catastrophe for countries providing Kiev with military and financial aid, the Politico Europe news outlet said, citing sources.

Ukraine indeed has resources, with titanium and uranium being the most valuable, sources close to US-Ukraine talks on joint mineral resources mining told the newspaper. "If Russia gets its hands on those resources, it will be a disaster for Kyiv’s allies," a top official told Politico.

At the same time, mineral resources mining in Ukraine as part of the potential deal between Kiev and Washington " will cost billions and could take decades," the news outlet noted.

The US administration suggested a deal to Ukrainian authorities earlier, where Kiev is to compensate military aid to Washington by its mineral resources. The framework agreement was intended to be signed on February 28 but signing was postponed because of Vladimir Zelensky’s behavior at the meeting with the US President.

On March 27, Kiev said that received a new version of the mineral deal from Washington, a much more tougher one. The new version binds Ukraine to compensate aid totaling more than $120 bln. The US will have control over an investment fund to be set for recovery in Ukraine, which will receive revenues from license fees and royalties from minerals mining.