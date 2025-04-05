Dozens of thousands of people protesting against Trump’s policy in Washington

WASHINGTON, April 6. /TASS/. Dozens of thousands of people went to a protest action in Washington against the policy pursued by the administration of US President Donald Trump, TASS reports.

The bulk of protesters gathered near the Washington Monument but the demonstration stretched all over the central boulevard in the US capital from the Capitol Hill to the Lincoln Memorial.

About 1,400 protest actions were staged on Saturday against the policy of the current administration in all the fifty states and the District of Columbia, CNN televisions aid earlier.