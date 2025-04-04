US stock indexes nosedive as China strikes back with tariffs

NEW YORK, April 4. /TASS/. The main stock quotes on the New York Stock Exchange lost more than 5% on Friday after China hit back with new duties of 34% on all products imported from the United States from April 10, according to the trading platform's website.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 2,231.07 points (5.5%) to 38,314.86 points at the end of the trading session. The S&P 500 index lost 322.44 points (5.97%), falling to 5,074.08 points. The Nasdaq electronic exchange index fell by 962.82 points (5.82%) to 15,587.79 points.

The Wall Street Journal writes that over the past two days, since the introduction by US President Donald Trump of new customs duties, the American stock market has lost $6.4 trillion.

The Tariff Commission of the State Council of China said it will impose the duties on top of the existing ones in response to the tariff policy of US President Donald Trump.

The trade turnover between China and the US stood at $688.28 billion at the end of 2024 with US exports amounting to $163.62 billion, almost three times less than China’s. China imports agricultural products, microchips, machine-building equipment, hydrocarbons and metals from the United States. The United States buys smartphones, computers, lithium-ion batteries, plastic products, household appliances, shoes, children's toys and more from China.

On April 2, Trump set a minimum import tariff rate at 10%. He levied individual tariffs on individual states. Import tariffs on Chinese goods amount to 34%.