MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. Ukrainian Armed Forces have attacked Russian energy facilities 14 times in 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have carried out 14 attacks on Russian energy infrastructure," the military department reported, specifying that the facilities were damaged in the Bryansk, Belgorod, Smolensk, Lipetsk, Kherson, and Voronezh regions.

The Russian Defense Ministry added that since Friday morning, Kiev, contrary to all statements and commitments made by Vladimir Zelensky, has increased the number of attacks on Russian energy infrastructure many times over.

"Since Friday morning, April 4, the Kiev regime, contrary to all statements and commitments made by Zelensky to the American side to cease strikes on Russian energy facilities for 30 days, has increased the number of unilateral attacks using UAVs and artillery munitions on the energy infrastructure of Russian regions many times over," the ministry said.