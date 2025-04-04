Western Europe hates Trump, develops war strategy for Ukraine — Hungarian PM

BUDAPEST, April 4. /TASS/. The US continues discussions with Russia, creating a peace plan for the resolution in Ukraine, while Western Europe hates President Donald Trump and has prepared a long-term strategy for war in Ukraine, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told Kossuth Radio.

"The Western Europeans developed a war strategy. They are preparing for Europe to invest heavily in the maintenance of the Ukrainian army and wage a prolonged war in the long-term," the head of the Hungarian government said.

He believes that Western European leaders "despise Trump and won’t be disappointed if his efforts fail." However, the US president "has already managed to achieve some significant success," Orban insisted. "As a result of his actions, this war will not spread further in our direction, toward Western Europe," the Hungarian premier explained. In his opinion, in this situation, it would be best for the Europeans "not to obstruct but offer support."

Earlier, Orban repeatedly said that Hungary supported negotiations between the US and Russia and hoped for their success, which would be crucial not just for resolving the Ukraine conflict but also for strengthening global security.