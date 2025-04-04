IN BRIEF: What we know about last night’s Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian regions

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. Overnight, air defenses intercepted 107 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

In the Lipetsk Region, three homes were damaged in a drone attack, and a private home and a gas distribution line were affected in the Tambov Region.

TASS has compiled key details on the impact of the massive attack.

Scale of attacks

- Air defense forces on duty intercepted and eliminated 107 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over 10 Russian regions, according to the Defense Ministry.

- Specifically, 34 drones were downed in the skies over the Kursk Region, 30 over the Oryol Region, 18 over the Lipetsk Region, seven over the Kaluga Region, four over the Rostov Region, four over the Sea of Azov, three each over the Tambov and Moscow regions, two over the Bryansk Region, and one each over the Voronezh and Tula regions, the ministry shared.

Aftermath

- Three homes were damaged in an allotment garden community in the Lipetsk Region which came under a Ukrainian drone attack in the early hours on Friday, Governor Igor Artamonov reported on his Telegram channel.

- A private home and a gas distribution line were damaged as drones were launched against the Tambov Region, its governor, Yevgeny Pervyshov, wrote in a Telegram post.

- Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported no casualties or damage from a Ukrainian drone attack on his region via Telegram.

- Nor any damage or casualties have been reported in the Oryol Region and the Kaluga Region, according to the two regions’ governors, Andrey Klychkov and Vladislav Shapsha, respectively.

- Moscow’s Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky airports resumed operation after lifting temporary restrictions on flight arrivals and departures.