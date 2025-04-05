OPEC+ monitoring committee reviews oil production data for January, February

MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. The OPEC+ ministerial monitoring committee reviewed the oil production data for January and February at an online meeting on Saturday, OPEC said in a statement.

"The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee reviewed the crude oil production data for the months of January and February 2025 and noted the overall conformity for OPEC and non-OPEC countries participating in the Declaration of Cooperation," the statement reads. That said, no recommendations were made to change the current oil production policy.

In addition, the committee "valued the additional voluntary production adjustments made by the eight OPEC+ countries, which were announced in April and November 2023 in supporting market stability." The committee "reiterated the critical importance of achieving full conformity and compensation in addition to submitting updated front-loaded compensation plans to the OPEC Secretariat by April 15, 2025," the statement adds.

The committee’s next meeting is scheduled for May 28. According to a decision made in December 2024, a ministerial meeting of all OPEC+ countries is also expected to take place on that day.