Trump expects $6-7 trillion in investment to come to US after new tariffs take effect

WASHINGTON, April 3. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that Washington’s move to impose new tariffs on imports will eventually bring $6-7 trillion in investment.

"I think it's going very well," Trump said, speaking about the tariffs’ impact on the US stock market. He pointed out that the move will make it possible for the US to "have six or seven trillion dollars coming into our country."

"The markets are going to boom," and "the country is going to boom," Trump told reporters on the White House's South Lawn before flying to Florida.

US stocks started the day in the red, with the key indexes falling by 2.9-4.6%.

On April 2, Trump announced tariffs on imports from 185 countries and territories. The US president specified that he would impose a minimum 10% tariff on imports and set individual tariffs for countries. In addition, the US administration introduced 25% tariffs on all imported cars starting on April 3.