Ukrainian attack that killed female civilian in DPR involved Slovakian-made missiles

DONETSK, April 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military’s attack on the city of Makeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), which killed a female civilian and left another one injured, involved Slovakian-made missiles, the DPR office recording Ukraine’s war crimes said in a statement.

"The enemy used Slovakian-made JROF-HEF missiles (9,100 shrapnel balls), which have a range of up to 40.2 km," the statement reads.

The attack also involved 122 mm projectiles.

The two women worked at a fish house, which was destroyed by the attack.