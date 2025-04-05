Israeli army launches first-ever operation in Morag Axis in southern Gaza

TEL AVIV, April 5. /TASS/. Israeli forces have for the first time launched an operation in the so-called Morag Axis separating the Gaza Strip between Khan Yunis and Rafah, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

"Troops of the 36th Division have returned to operate in the Gaza Strip and began their activity in the Morag Corridor, where IDF troops are operating for the first time," the statement reads.

"So far, the troops have located weapons and eliminated dozens of terrorists," the IDF added.

According to the Israeli military, "as part of the activity, the division's troops are operating in Rafah to locate and dismantle remaining terrorist infrastructure in the area."

On April 2, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel was taking control of the Morag Axis in Gaza to make it a second Philadelphi Corridor, which is a 15-kilometer long buffer area along the border between Gaza and Egypt.

On March 18, the Israeli military resumed military operations in Gaza, carrying out intensive strikes on the enclave and thus breaking the ceasefire deal that had been reached in January. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stated that the move was due to Hamas’s rejection of proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. According to the Israeli authorities, the goal of the operation is to ensure the release of all hostages held in Gaza. Hamas, in turn, blamed Israel and the US for the resumption of military activities.