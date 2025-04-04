Macron ready to become Europe’s point man to hold talks with Russia — newspaper

LONDON, April 5. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron is set to become Europe’s representative in negotiations with the Russian leadership on concluding peace in Ukraine, The Daily Telegraph reported citing a source in the Elysee Palace.

According to the source, the French leader is said to be willing to take up the leadership role ‘when the time is right’. However, the source stressed that so far, the right time has not come.

As the publication notes, the "coalition of the willing" has pushed Macron to take such a step pointing out that had previously maintained close contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In the meantime, according to the publication, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer does not plan to negotiate with Moscow.

Earlier, the "coalition of the willing" came to the conclusion that at least one European leader should enter into direct dialogue with Putin on the topic of Ukraine.

This week, Alexander Stubb, the Finnish president, said Britain and France should take the lead on any talks with Putin, the newspaper wrote.

"My personal preference would be that our representatives of the coalition of the willing would be doing that. In other words, France or the United Kingdom," Stubb said as quoted by the publication.

According to the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin has not yet received any signals from Europe about its readiness for dialogue and desire to organize negotiations with the Russian leader.

In March, Macron told reporters that he would be ready to resume dialogue with Putin when both Europe and Ukraine decide that the time has come.