RDIF sees requests galore to return to Russia from US firms, including energy companies

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev said he had recorded a slew of requests from American companies, both from the energy industry and others, to return to Russia.

"We see a large number of requests from American companies, including to us, in the energy sector and other areas. But they can only come to where Russia will welcome them," Dmitriev said in an interview with Channel One following his trip to the United States.

"I think the focus on joint partnerships is the right focus for further cooperation with American businesses, which, yes, are really interested in working in Russia."

He said that 150 US firms are still operating in Russia, of which 70% have been present in the country for 25 years. "And despite the political pressure, they just continue to successfully conduct business in Russia," Dmitriev said.

Dmitriev went to Washington to meet with US special envoy Steven Witkoff. He became the first high-ranking Russian official to visit Washington for talks since 2022. CNN said the visit was aimed at strengthening relations between Russia and the US and finding ways to end the conflict in Ukraine. Dmitriev said that Russia and the United States had taken "three steps forward" in the two days.