Iran to only negotiate with US on nuclear program — deputy speaker of parliament

DUBAI, April 6. /TASS/. Iran will not discuss anything other than its nuclear program during negotiations with the United States, Deputy Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Hamid-Reza Haji Babaee told Chairman of the Advisory Council of Oman Khaled Al-Maawali.

"The decision to introduce indirect negotiations with the United States is a response to harassment from this country. On the other hand, in the current conditions, we are ready to negotiate only on the nuclear program and the rest does not matter," ISNA news agency quoted him as saying.

Haji Babaee also said that Tehran had refused direct talks with Washington because of its failure to fulfill its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and constant threats and sanctions.

On March 27, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Tehran had used Oman as a mediator to respond to a letter from US President Donald Trump proposing the negotiations. Iran’s Ambassador in Baghdad Mohammad Kazem al Sadeq said that in the letter, Trump demanded that the Iraqi Shiite militia (Al-Hashd ash-Shaabi) be either disbanded or integrated into the Iraqi state system.

On March 30, the American leader promised to levy additional duties on Iran in two weeks if the negotiations on the nuclear program fall through. He also threatened unprecedented bombing of Iran in the event of a complete rejection of the deal.

In response, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali said he did not believe in a US military intervention, but warned that any attempt by Washington to provoke unrest in Iran would be repelled strongly.