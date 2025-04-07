{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Gold futures drop below $3,000 per troy ounce, first time since March 17

As of 2:45 a.m. Moscow time (11:45 p.m. GMT, Sunday), the drop in the price slowed down by 1.16%

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. The price of gold futures on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) dropped below $3,000 per troy ounce for the first time since March 17.

As of 2:29 a.m. Moscow time (11:29 p.m. GMT, Sunday), the price of gold was down by 1.12% to $2,997.8 per troy ounce. By 2:39 a.m. Moscow time (11:39 p.m. GMT Sunday) the price of gold continued falling down and reached $2,996.6 (-1.35%).

As of 2:45 a.m. Moscow time (11:45 p.m. GMT, Sunday), the drop in the price of gold slowed down by 1.16% standing at $3,004.8 per troy ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of Brent crude oil futures for June delivery fell by 3.42% to $63.34 per barrel on the London ICE exchange. The price of WTI crude oil futures for May delivery lost 3.5% and was at $59.80 per barrel.

Price of Brent oil down below $64 per barrel on ICE for first time since April 26, 2021
Meanwhile, the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for May delivery was down by 3.36% at $59.92 per barrel
Read more
Russia strikes Ukraine’s central arms artillery base, defense enterprises — top brass
The strike’s goal has been achieved, its targets have been hit, the Defense Ministry said
Read more
Russian missile cruiser Varyag enters Mediterranean Sea
The ship's crew continues to fulfill the mission it was given for the long-range voyage
Read more
Musk warns of rising threat of terrorism in Europe
Earlier, he warned of the dangers of mass migration, which, in his view, can destroy any country
Read more
US Commerce Secretary confirms no plans to postpone retaliatory duties
Howard Lutnick also explained that the US imposed 10% tariffs on the islands of McDonald and Heard in the Indian Ocean, which are inhabited only by penguins, so that other countries could not use them as a loophole
Read more
New US duties may cost France more than 0.5% of GDP — PM
The dramatic increase of tariffs made by the US President threatens by job cuts
Read more
Russia wins industrial war, leaving Europe in the dust, British report shows
Meanwhile, Europe lacked a coherent strategy or understanding regarding its supply chains
Read more
Iran sends its official response to Trump’s letter via Oman
According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the message comprises two documents
Read more
Porsche denies mass media reports on plans to resume arms manufacturing
The Europaische Sicherheit und Technik web portal informed earlier that Porsche is considering the return to the arms market
Read more
Russia calls on US not to turn a blind eye on Kiev’s preparations for Donbass offensive
According to the DPR’s reconnaissance data, Ukrainian troops plan to seize the DPR’s Novoazovsky and Temanovsky districts and take control over the border section with Russia
Read more
International exchanges falling on Friday
This is the greatest dip of the index during a single trading day over five years, Sky News television said
Read more
Russia plans to maintain second place in global gold production in coming years
Gold production data in Russia has not been officially disclosed since 2022
Read more
Dozens of thousands of people protesting against Trump’s policy in Washington
The demonstration stretched all over the central boulevard in the US capital from the Capitol Hill to the Lincoln Memorial
Read more
Trump's tariffs could plunge world into third global recession in last 20 years — Axios
The portal quoted consulting company Evercore as saying that in 2024, the US imported $3.3 trillion worth of goods, or more than $25,000 per household
Read more
Zakharova calls London’s demands to declare Russian-related activities absurd
The diplomat referred to Britain’s intention to introduce an "enhanced" control regime against Russia as part of the future Foreign Influence Registration Scheme
Read more
Ukrainian attack that killed female civilian in DPR involved Slovakian-made missiles
The attack also involved 122 mm projectiles
Read more
Russia calling on Georgia to cease border provocations and begin dialogue
Russia concerned over increased cases of illegal border crossings from Georgia
Read more
UN believes nobody can win trade war — spokesperson
The starting trade war will adversely affect implementation of Sustainable Development Goals, Stephane Dujarric added
Read more
OPEC+ Monitoring Committee to discuss oil market situation at online meeting
Оn April 3, eight OPEC+ countries that have committed to voluntarily reducing oil production by 2.2 mln barrels per day starting in 2024 held an online meeting
Read more
Russian gas supplies may resume in coming years, says German official
Prime minister of Thuringia Mario Voigt also highlighted the need for Berlin to pursue a policy aimed at protecting Germany’s interests
Read more
OPEC+ monitoring committee reviews oil production data for January, February
In addition, the committee "valued the additional voluntary production adjustments made by the eight OPEC+ countries, which were announced in April and November 2023 in supporting market stability"
Read more
China’s Ministry of Commerce adds 16 US companies to export control list
Trade with the listed companies is prohibited without obtaining special authorization from the Chinese government
Read more
Israeli army conducts raid on former Syrian army headquarters — statement
In addition, Israeli forces "located and confiscated additional weapons, including mortars and dozens of rockets"
Read more
New Russia-US contacts may take place next week — RDIF head
Kirill Dmitriyev’s visit marked the first time since 2022 that a high-profile Russian official traveled to the US capital for talks
Read more
Russia ready to help Burkina Faso maintain national security — Lavrov
The statement followed a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Burkina Faso counterpart Karamoko Jean-Marie Traore
Read more
Bank of Russia lowers official dollar rate to 84.28 rubles for April 5-7
The official euro rate was reduced by 18 kopecks to 92.9855 rubles
Read more
Iranian foreign minister says no negotiations with US after exchange of letters
According to Araghchi, the United States "can only dream" of striking a deal with Iran similar to the one that Libya signed in 2003, when the country abandoned the idea of creating weapons of mass destruction, and began demilitarization
Read more
Trump claims China makes mistake following Beijing’s announcement of tariffs on US goods
The Tariff Commission of the State Council announced earlier that Chinese authorities would impose additional tariffs of 34% on all products imported from the United States
Read more
Russian army foils Ukrainian forces’ attempts to restart Nikolayev port — Kherson governor
Vladimir Saldo said that military is currently monitoring not only the territory of the Kherson Region but also the approach routes
Read more
Protesters across US rally against Trump, Musk — TV
CNN points out that some 600,000 people have signed up to attend the events
Read more
Trump’s new tariffs pave way for new world order, says top EU lawmaker
In an interview with the Funke media group, he pointed out that "the Trump administration is bringing fundamental things into question for no reason at all"
Read more
1.9 mln Palestinians displaced involuntarily due to situation in Gaza — news agency
The recent violation of the ceasefire regime in the Gaza Strip caused the next wave of relocation covering more than 142,000 people, UNRWA added
Read more
Xi Jinping is winner in trade war with Donald Trump — WSJ
China responded to the recent increase of US duties by announcing the 34% tariff on the US goods, starting from the next week
Read more
Russia capable of rapid military personnel expansion — Pentagon
Cavoli is also head of the European Command of the US army
Read more
Russian stock market indices falling on Friday — market data
The MOEX Russia Index lost 2.71% to 2,781.97 points, while the RTS Index edged down by 2.59% to 1,039.88 points
Read more
Ovechkin beats Gretzky to become best sniper in NHL Regular Season
The goal in the away match against the New York Islanders was forward's 895th
Read more
Court says seizes $66.4 mln of Chubais, 7 others’ assets on Rusnano suit
According to investigators, the wrongdoers took illegal actions to reclassify financial obligations in 2017 to conceal the company’s poor performance
Read more
Trump declares state of emergency in the US due to economic situation — White House
As the document notes, "large and persistent annual U.S. goods trade deficits have led to the hollowing out of our manufacturing base; resulted in a lack of incentive to increase advanced domestic manufacturing capacity; undermined critical supply chains; and rendered our defense-industrial base dependent on foreign adversaries"
Read more
Russia’s economic growth is currently approaching 'zero' — expert
Alexander Shokhin emphasized that the current issue is finding a balance between rising inflation and the need to avoid overheating the Russian economy
Read more
American Tater forcibly hospitalized with mental disorder in Moscow
Psychiatrists diagnosed Joseph Tater with mental health
Read more
RDIF sees requests galore to return to Russia from US firms, including energy companies
"I think the focus on joint partnerships is the right focus for further cooperation with American businesses, which, yes, are really interested in working in Russia," fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev said
Read more
Qatar hosts talks between DR Congo's government, M23 rebels — AFP
Further consultations were expected to take place with Qatar’s support
Read more
Most Moldovans wish to restore strategic partnership with Russia — ex-leader
Igor Dodon highlighted the longstanding ties between the nations, noting their "strong friendship, fruitful cooperation, and shared historical, cultural and spiritual roots"
Read more
Battlegroup West destroyed five Starlink terminals — spokesman
Air defense crews destroyed two HIMARS projectiles and 22 fixed-wing drones
Read more
US stock indexes nosedive as China strikes back with tariffs
The Wall Street Journal writes that over the past two days, since the introduction by US President Donald Trump of new customs duties, the American stock market has lost $6.4 trillion
Read more
Russia shoots down Ukrainian Baba Yaga UAV in Kherson Region
During the inspection, sappers found 36 self-made pressure mines in one of the two compartments, each of which was carefully camouflaged with dry grass
Read more
Russian army liberates Basovka in Sumy Region — top brass
In the past day, Ukraine lost more than 170 servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, 12 automobiles, as well as three UAV control points and an ammunition depot in the Kursk direction
Read more
Russia, US trade relations virtually nonexistent — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov added that Moscow is unlikely to experience any positive effects from the US tariffs, as the turmoil in the global economy will require careful actions from Russia
Read more
Israel obtains proof of Iran’s direct relationship with Hamas — Defense Minister Katz
According to him, In the document, the Hamas leaders ask of the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force to transfer $500 million
Read more
Russia’s potential control over Ukrainian resources to be disaster for the West — Politico
At the same time, mineral resources mining in Ukraine as part of the potential deal between Kiev and Washington " will cost billions and could take decades," the news outlet noted
Read more
IDF attacks Gaza rocket launcher, from which Israel was shelled
The army added that the IDF 'will continue to act to eliminate any threat to the Israeli civilian population'
Read more
Medvedev calls Russia's latest missiles best cure for Russophobia
The politician said that Russophobia stems from "bipolar affective exaggeration of Russia’s influence on the life of Europe and Europeans" and alternates between manic and depressive phases
Read more
Direct Iran-US talks pointless — foreign minister
"Direct negotiations would be meaningless with a party that constantly threatens to resort to force in violation of the UN Charter and that expresses contradictory positions from its various officials," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said
Read more
Ukraine loses up to 85 service members, foreign military officers in strike on Krivoy Rog
The enemy had also lost up to 20 motor vehicle
Read more
Russian army extensively advances in Kupyansk direction — expert
"Though the advances here are quite small, they are observed on a broad section of the front stretching more than 35 kilometers," Andrey Marochko
Read more
Confirmed SPIEF participants above last-year record — director
The interest in taking part in SPIEF is driven by equal opportunities provided by the forum to all the participants, Alexey Valkov said
Read more
Press review: Ukraine gets ready to host foreign troops as US prepares for trade war
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, April 2nd
Read more
Ukraine deploys contracted soldiers 18-24 y.o. to Liptsy direction
The source also noted that Russian forces had previously eliminated some of the more experienced soldiers from this formation
Read more
Nearly half of states attending UNHRC session oppose anti-Russian resolution
The ten-page document uses assessments and narratives typical of the states on Russia's list of unfriendly states
Read more
Iran’s Supreme Leader puts army on high alert — Reuters
Reuters said that Iran rejected direct negotiations with the US on a nuclear deal, but wants to continue indirect negotiations through Oman, a longtime channel for messages between the rival states
Read more
Drone hunting unmanned surface vehicles to be tested in Russia
The aircraft will be launched by hand without using any auxiliary devices
Read more
Russian defense ministry claims $136,200 from warships design bureau
The court session is scheduled for May 13
Read more
Death toll from Myanmar earthquake rises to 3,455 — agency
According to the news agency, 4,840 people were injured and 214 are missing
Read more
Macron ready to become Europe’s point man to hold talks with Russia — newspaper
According to the source, the French leader is said to be willing to take up the leadership role "when the time is right"
Read more
Tehran purchases Russian Su-35 fighter jets — Iranian general
"Any time that we have the need, we will purchase military equipment for strengthening our Air Force, Army and Navy," Ali Shadmani said
Read more
China’s Ministry of Commerce adds eleven US companies to unreliable entities list
Restrictions were introduced "for protection of national sovereignty, security and interests of development"
Read more
Armenian president signs law launching EU accession process
On March 26, Armenian legislators passed the second and final reading of the law on setting the country’s EU accession process into motion
Read more
EU is 'sinking ship' — Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova cited US President Donald Trump's recently announced tariffs as further evidence that the EU's previously projected GDP growth targets would miss their mark
Read more
US ready to consider expansion of number of NATO nuclear missions participants — Pentagon
Russia has consistently said that the continued practice of so-called joint nuclear missions in NATO runs contrary to the provisions of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons
Read more
Brother of Syrian president to lead administration’s work — TV
Maher al-Sharaa was appointed to the position of the secretary general of the presidential service, Syria TV said
Read more
Trump expects $6-7 trillion in investment to come to US after new tariffs take effect
US stocks started the day in the red, with the key indexes falling by 2.9-4.6%
Read more
G7 foreign ministers say concerned about China's military drills near Taiwan
G7 members continue to encourage the peaceful resolution of issues through constructive cross-Strait dialogue
Read more
EU’s absence at negotiations on Ukrainian conflict settlement is natural — Russia’s envoy
Mikhail Ulyanov also commented on various mass media reports regarding a consensus on the composition of a hypothetical EU delegation to the negotiations on the Ukrainian conflict settlement
Read more
Over 50 countries contact White House to start trade talks — Trump advisor
Kevin Hassett also said that Washington did not slap duties on Moscow, as US President Donald Trump does not want this topic to interfere with the negotiations on a peaceful settlement of in Ukraine
Read more
Dmitriev's visit to US shows no venom in Trump's harsh Russia talk — expert
Sergey Oznobishchev commented on Donald Trump's recent sharp remarks, particularly the US leader's assertion that Moscow's statements regarding the Ukrainian settlement were not constructive
Read more
Thai deputy PM to visit US for talks after 36% duties imposed
"Next week, Deputy Prime Minister Pichai will meet with both US officials and private sector representatives to address these changes," Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said
Read more
Thousands rally in support of Le Pen in Paris
Le Pen speaking at the demonstration on the Vauban Square in the VII arrondissement called her trial political and promised that she would continue the fight "to victory"
Read more
Vucic says Serbia, Hungary are moving towards military alliance
The document on strategic defense cooperation, along with a plan for bilateral military partnership for 2025, was signed by Serbian Defense Minister Bratislav Gasic and his Hungarian counterpart, Krisztof Szalay-Bobrovniczky
Read more
Ukrainian elections, necessary for legitimacy of peace agreements, won’t be democratic
Parliamentary and presidential elections are not held in Ukraine due to martial law
Read more
Houthis claims attack against US carrier group
Strikes against US warships "continued for several hours" and prevented US attacks against Yemen’s regions controlled by the rebels, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea added
Read more
Gutsul’s defense counsel accuses Moldovan special service of gross interference in process
The defense believes that charges voiced in mass media by Moldovan government and law enforcement representatives that Gutsul allegedly took money from a criminal group, are unjustified
Read more
Residents of Zaporozhye, Gulyaipole await liberation, Russia conducts targeted attacks
Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the sovereignty, patriotic projects and support for veterans commission of Russia’s Civic Chamber, said, that the Russian Armed Forces are conducting targeted attacks
Read more
Sony turns small profit in Russia for first time since 2021
In March 2022, Sony suspended supplies of gaming consoles, accessories and games to Russia, as well as the operation of its Playstation Store
Read more
Russia supplied 100,000 tons of oil to Cuba on February 19 — deputy PM
Dmitry Chernyshenko said that Russia will continue providing Cuba with economic support and humanitarian aid along bilateral channels
Read more
Iran to only negotiate with US on nuclear program — deputy speaker of parliament
Haji Babaee also said that Tehran had refused direct talks with Washington because of its failure to fulfill its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and constant threats and sanctions
Read more
Hungary to start gas pumping over southern direction by October — Russian Foreign Ministry
Last June, Hungary negotiated deliveries of 4.2 bln cubic meters of gas from October 2020 to October 2021 with the Russian gas holding Gazprom
Read more
Russian goalkeeper wins France's Ligue 1 football championship as part of PSG FC
PSG’s league title is their fourth in a row and 13th in total
Read more
Ukrainian forces lost over 210 servicemen in Kursk direction — Defense Ministry
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, during the fighting in the Kursk direction, the enemy lost more than 72,150 servicemen
Read more
Poland completes installation of e-dams on rivers along Belarus border
The electronic barrier constitutes a system of video surveillance and motion sensors
Read more
Time has come to stop war in Ukraine, Musk says
US businessman said that he has 'no respect for the warmongers'
Read more
Iranian MP calls for creation of nuclear weapons for equal dialogue with West
Member of the Mejlis Mohammad Qasim Osmani said that despite the costs, Tehran will benefit from a nuclear bomb in all areas, including national security
Read more
US Treasury chief blames Zelensky for derailing ‘easiest’ deal on natural resources
The first version of the deal was not signed because of a verbal spat between Vladimir Zelensky and US President Donald Trump at the White House on February 28
Read more
US Treasury head says confident new duties not to trigger recession
Bessent said that new customs duties are necessary, adding that other states "have been bad actors for a long time" and the accumulate problems cannot be solved within a few days or weeks
Read more
Rubio says unaware of proposal to resume flights between US, Russia
On February 27, the Russian delegation proposed to restore direct flights between the two countries at talks with the United States in Istanbul
Read more
Putin concerned over potential threats from Afghanistan, Kremlin says
"President Putin, like other heads of state and government, expressed deep concern over the events in Afghanistan, the potential threats coming from Afghanistan," Dmitry Peskov added
Read more
Ukrainian strikes on Gorlovka leave four civilians injured
Ukrainian attacks also damaged a healthcare facility in downtown Gorlovka; seven residential compounds and settlements were left without power
Read more
Press review: Putin’s envoy holds talks with Trump's team as experts analyze tariff impact
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, April 4th
Read more
President of Zimbabwe announces suspension of duties on US goods
The US introduced 18% import duties on goods from Zimbabwe in response to 35% tariffs in Zimbabwe on US imports, as Washington stated
Read more
Kiev forces lost up to 430 personnel in Battlegroup Center’s zone of responsibility
The Battlegroup Center continues to advance deep into the enemy's defenses and liberated the settlement of Uspenovka of the Donetsk People's Republic
Read more