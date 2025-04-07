Gold futures drop below $3,000 per troy ounce, first time since March 17

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. The price of gold futures on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) dropped below $3,000 per troy ounce for the first time since March 17.

As of 2:29 a.m. Moscow time (11:29 p.m. GMT, Sunday), the price of gold was down by 1.12% to $2,997.8 per troy ounce. By 2:39 a.m. Moscow time (11:39 p.m. GMT Sunday) the price of gold continued falling down and reached $2,996.6 (-1.35%).

As of 2:45 a.m. Moscow time (11:45 p.m. GMT, Sunday), the drop in the price of gold slowed down by 1.16% standing at $3,004.8 per troy ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of Brent crude oil futures for June delivery fell by 3.42% to $63.34 per barrel on the London ICE exchange. The price of WTI crude oil futures for May delivery lost 3.5% and was at $59.80 per barrel.