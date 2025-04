DUBAI, April 6. /TASS/. About 1.9 mln residents of the Gaza Strip, including children, sustained forced displacement since aggravation of the conflict in the Palestinian enclave, the WAFA news agency said, citing data of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

The recent violation of the ceasefire regime in the Gaza Strip caused the next wave of relocation covering more than 142,000 people, UNRWA added.