MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. Servicemen of the Russian Battlegroup West neutralized more than 250 Ukrainian troops and destroyed five Starlink terminals and 33 drone control centers, Battlegroup Spokesman Ivan Bigma told reporters.

"Thirty-three drone control centers, five Starlink terminals and a field ammunition depot were destroyed, "Bigma said.

Air defense crews destroyed two HIMARS projectiles and 22 fixed-wing drones, he added.