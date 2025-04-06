Iranian foreign minister says no negotiations with US after exchange of letters

DUBAI, April 6. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran and Washington have not yet held talks after the United States received a response to a letter from US President Donald Trump.

"We have expressed our point of view, so we adhere to diplomacy and the path of negotiations, but only indirectly. Of course, it must be recognized that not a single negotiation stage has taken place so far," he said in an interview with the Iranian parliament’s news agency.

According to Araghchi, the United States "can only dream" of striking a deal with Iran similar to the one that Libya signed in 2003, when the country abandoned the idea of creating weapons of mass destruction, and began demilitarization.

On March 7, US President Donald Trump said he had proposed to Iran's supreme leader ayatollah Ali Khamenei to hold talks on the nuclear program. Tehran rejected direct dialogue, but conceded to continue talks through intermediaries.

On March 30, the American leader vowed to impose new duties on Iran in two weeks if the negotiations fall through. He also threatened Iran with unprecedented bombing if it throws out the deal. In response, Khamenei noted that he did not believe in a US military intervention, but warned that any attempt by Washington to provoke unrest in Iran would be repelled strongly.