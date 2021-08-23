Putin concerned over potential threats from Afghanistan, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and the participants of an emergency session of the CSTO have expressed concern over the events in Afghanistan and potential threats from this country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"The president participated in the emergency session of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in a video conference format," the spokesman said, noting that it was held at Putin’s initiative. "The event was conducted in a closed format, in his address, President Putin, like other heads of state and government, expressed deep concern over the events in Afghanistan, the potential threats coming from Afghanistan," he added.

The Kremlin official noted that the event was organized by Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on a very short notice. According to the spokesman, all the participants of the virtual meeting expressed gratitude to the country that chairs the Organization.