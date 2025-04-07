BERLIN, April 7. /TASS/. An absence of European Union’s representatives at the diplomatic negotiations on the Ukraine peace settlement process was inevitable due to the dogmatic nature of their views, Russia’s Permanent Representative at International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said.

"The European Union has done its utmost to be perceived as a party that hates the idea of peace in Ukraine if that idea differs from the one on behalf of EU’s vision," Ulyanov wrote on his Telegram social network account.

Ulyanov also commented on various mass media reports regarding a consensus on the composition of a hypothetical EU delegation to the negotiations on the Ukrainian conflict settlement.

"It takes two to dance tango," the diplomat said pointing to the necessity of taking into account Moscow’s opinion first of all in the context of the Ukrainian conflict resolution.

Earlier in the year, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov remarked in an interview with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin that instead of addressing the root causes of the Ukrainian conflict, Europe is merely exacerbating the situation by increasing military spending and considering the deployment of its forces in Ukraine.