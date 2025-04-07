EU countries have no plan on Ukrainian refugees after conflict ends

BRUSSELS, April 7. /TASS/. The legal status of Ukrainian refugees in the EU may be at risk as there is no clear plan that allows them to stay after the end of the conflict, Euractiv writes.

In March 2022, the EU activated the Temporary Protection Directive, granting millions of Ukrainians the right to live and work within the bloc. However, once hostilities cease, the directive could expire, leaving host countries to decide the fate of Ukrainian refugees - whether to extend support, facilitate their integration, or begin repatriation efforts.

The issue is further complicated by the EU’s history of contentious migration debates, which could stall any bloc-wide decision to prolong protection. Disagreements among member states may prevent a unified approach, leaving policies fragmented.

Adding to the uncertainty, individual countries interpret the directive differently based on their own laws, leading to uneven treatment of Ukrainian refugees across the EU. This lack of harmonization makes it even harder to develop a cohesive, long-term strategy for their future.