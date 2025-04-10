Circulation of cash in Russia gains 5.1% in 2024 — Central Bank

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Cash circulation in Russia gained 5.1% annually and totaled 130.1 trillion rubles ($1.54 trillion) in 2024, the Bank of Russia said.

"Physical cash flow surged by 5.1% last year. According to the Bank of Russia, bank tellers and ATMs took in 63.6 trillion rubles ($752.7 bln), and 66.5 trillion rubles ($787 bln) were disbursed," the regulator said.

The largest movement of cash involved individuals depositing and withdrawing money at physical bank locations, the Central Bank said. Deposits to these accounts gained 2.3% to 9.8 trillion rubles ($116 bln) and withdrawals increased by 8.2% to 12.7 trillion rubles ($150.3 bln). The inflow of cash to personal savings accounts surged by 6.2% to 5.1 trillion rubles ($60.4 bln). Withdrawals added 2.2% to 8.2 trillion rubles ($97.1 bln). Cash flowed into the retail sector as well - 6.7 trillion rubles ($79.3 bln).

As in prior years, the biggest cash users were Moscow and the Moscow Region, St. Petersburg and the Krasnodar Region. The amount of cash in circulation as of January 1, 2025 stood at 18.7 trillion rubles ($221.3 bln).