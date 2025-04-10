Soyuz MS-26 crew set to return to Earth on April 20 — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. The return of the Soyuz MS-26 manned space transport and its crew consisting of Roscosmos cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner, along with NASA astronaut Donald Pettit, is scheduled for April 20, Roscosmos said.

"The undocking from the International Space Station and landing of the manned transport spacecraft Soyuz MS-26 with a crew consisting of Roscosmos cosmonauts A. Ovchinin and I.Vagner and NASA astronaut D. Pettit are planned for April 20, 2025. Undocking is scheduled for 00:56 a.m. Moscow time, and landing 04:17 a.m. Moscow time," the corporation said in a statement.

On April 8, the Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle carrying the Soyuz MS-27 manned spacecraft and three crew members of the 73rd long-term ISS expedition successfully blasted off from pad 31 (Vostok). On April 10, cosmonauts on the ISS began unloading the arriving spacecraft.