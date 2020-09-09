Moscow's death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases rises by 14

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 14 to 4,947 in Moscow over the past 24 hours, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Wednesday.

"Fourteen patients have passed away in Moscow. Their diagnoses of pneumonia were confirmed and they tested positive for the coronavirus infection," the center informed.

According to statistics, it is the highest number of deaths from COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, since July 21 when 19 fatalities were recorded.

The coronavirus death toll has climbed to 4,947 in Moscow. As of September 9, Moscow confirmed more than 268,400 coronavirus cases, while nearly 224,800 patients have recovered from COVID-19.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 27,761,500 people have been infected worldwide and more than 902,300 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 19,845,600 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 1,041,007 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 856,458 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 18,135 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.