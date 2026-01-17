FSB prevents preparation of terrorist attacks in Khabarovsk Region, Kabardino-Balkaria

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has prevented the preparation of terrorist attacks against state authorities in the Khabarovsk Krai and police officers in Kabardino-Balkaria, the FSB’s Public Relations Center told TASS.

"The Federal Security Service, together with the Investigative Committee, has prevented the preparation of terrorist attacks against representatives of state authorities in the Khabarovsk Krai and law enforcement officers in the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic," the FSB noted.

According to the FSB, a citizen of a Central Asian country, born in 1995, planning to set fire to a government building in Khabarovsk, and a local teenager, born in 2009, planning an attack on police in Nalchik, were detained. Both were "acting on instructions from handlers from terrorist organizations," the FSB stated.