Serbian director says impossible to eradicate Russian culture

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Russian culture cannot be eradicated because people are interested in national masterpieces, Serbian screenwriter and director Emir Kusturica said.

"It is impossible to abolish Russian culture. You cannot tell a person not to listen to Tchaikovsky or not to read Fyodor Dostoyevsky. And the interest in Russian classics has only reinforced that the destruction of culture in Russia is simply unthinkable. <…> It survived even the consequences of World War II," the director said at the plenary session of the "Eurasia - territory of traditional values" international social and business forum.

He added that he felt the fusion of Serbian and Russian cultures. Kusturica also emphasized that every time he comes to Moscow, he feels like Viktor Bagrov, a character from Alexey Balabanov's "Brat-2" film. It was this character, played by Viktor Sukhorukov, who said that strength lies in the Russian capital. "And it's definitely a good sensation," the director concluded.