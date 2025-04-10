Airliner with 41 people on board skids off runway in Arctic Russia, no casualties

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. A Utair Airlines An-24 plane with three crew and 38 passengers on board got stuck in the snow after an unsuccessful takeoff from a runway in the village of Varandei, in the Nenets Autonomous District, a spokeswoman for the regional branch of the Emergency Ministry said.

No casualties were reported.

"An An-24 plane operated by Utair Airlines, scheduled to fly to Arkhangelsk today from the village of Varandei, slid off the runway and got stuck in the snow," the spokeswoman told TASS.

"There were three crew members and 38 passengers on board. There were no casualties as a result of the incident. The plane has been towed and is being inspected."