Cost of participation package at SPIEF-2023 to start from $10,337 — Roscongress

ST. PETERSBURG, January 10. /TASS/. A single participation package in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in 2023 will cost businessmen 720,000 rubles ($10,337), if they purchase it before February 1, after that its cost will increase, the press service of the Roscongress Foundation reported on Tuesday.

"This year, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum provides for a single package of participation. The package includes participation in all events of the business and cultural agendas of the forum (except for the plenary session and events by special invitation), access to business communication areas at the forum site (with limited access to event areas by special invitation) and information support," the Roscongress said in a statement.

According to the SPIEF 2023 website, the participant package now costs 720,000 rubles including VAT 20%.

"Discounts for participation in the Forum are not provided. From February 2, 2023, the cost of participation will increase to 960,000 rubles ($13,765)," the website says.

Thus, as the date of the forum gets closer, participation in it will cost the same as previous years.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will be held from June 14-17, 2023. The SPIEF guest country will be the UAE.

"This year we expect a lot of activity from the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Latin America. Of course, we are also committed to close cooperation with all Russian regions and representatives from the business community. I am sure that the upcoming 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will take a special place in the business schedules of our guests," Adviser to the Russian President, Executive Secretary of the SPIEF Organizing Committee Anton Kobyakov was quoted as saying.

More than 14,000 people from 130 countries participated in SPIEF-2022 events, with 81 countries having sent their official representatives.