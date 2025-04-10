Israel confirms holding direct talks with Turkey in Azerbaijan

TEL AVIV, April 10. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has confirmed that it held direct talks with Turkey's representatives in Azerbaijan.
The Jewish side expressed gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for organizing the meeting.
"On Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's instructions, a military-political delegation led by the head of the [Israeli] National Security Council, Tzachi Hanegbi, as well as Defense Ministry representatives and security officials, met with Turkish counterparts yesterday (April 9 - TASS)," the office said in a statement.