Entire America rooted for Ovechkin in his chase for NHL’s all-time goal record — Embassy

WASHINGTON, April 7. /TASS/. Practically the whole of the United States, including the country’s authorities, closely followed Russian superstar forward and Washington Capitals’ captain Alexander Ovechkin's pursuit to beat Wayne Gretzky's all-time NHL goals record, the Russian Embassy in the United States said in a statement.

On Sunday night, Ovechkin netted 895th puck in his NHL career regular season matches, playing against the New York Islanders and outpaced the previously unreachable record of 894 goals that belonged to Canadian hockey legend Wayne Gretzky.

"It's remarkable that in recent weeks, literally the whole of America has been cheering for the conquest of the former record that seemed eternal," the statement reads. "The media wrote a lot about it, there were constant reports on TV, and the NHL itself put Alexander Ovechkin's photo on social networks instead of the logo."

"Matches with his participation were held in packed stadiums, where American officials were also present. This is what sport should be - beyond borders and politics," according to the statement of the Russian diplomatic mission in the United States.

"The staff of Russian diplomatic missions in the USA feel proud for Alexander, who became the NHL's top scorer and forever inscribed his name in golden letters in the history of world hockey," the statement continued.

"Regularly attending games of the Capitals team in the capital, we have the opportunity to see for ourselves the sincere respect Americans have for him and in his person for the entire Russian hockey," according to the Russian Embassy in the United States.

In 61 games this season, Ovechkin has 42 goals and 27 assists. Despite missing 16 games earlier in the year with a broken leg, he is tied for third-most goals in the NHL this season as well.

Canadian-American ice hockey star Wayne Gretzky's career spanned twenty seasons over four different NHL clubs. From 1979 and 1999, Gretzky, considered by many to be the greatest hockey player of all-time, broke numerous NHL records, including the one for goals scored.

Ovechkin, 39, is signed with the Washington Capitals through 2026. The team, which has already clinched a playoff spot, has four games left in the regular season.

Ovechkin has played his entire NHL career with the Washington Capitals, who selected him with the 42nd pick in the 2004 draft. The Russian superstar led the Caps to a Stanley Cup title in 2018, the only one of his career, and the only one in the club's history.

In 2008, 2012 and 2014, "Ovie," as he is called by his fans, won gold medals at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championships to go along with his two silver and four bronze medals at the world championships.

During a rally of the newly-elected US president’s supporters at the Capital One Arena in Washington on January 20, US President Donald Trump called Russian hockey player Alexander Ovechkin "a great player.".