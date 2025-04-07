South Korea sets June 3 as provisional date for snap presidential election — agency

SEOUL, April 7. /TASS/. The authorities of South Korea plan holding a snap presidential election on June 3, Yonhap News Agency reported on Monday citing its unnamed source in the government.

"Given the significance of the matter and the issue of designating the election day as a temporary public day, the decision will be approved during a Cabinet meeting," the source stated.

According to South Korea’s news agency, a presidential election in the country must be held within a 60-day period after the Constitutional Court ruled to remove former President Yoon Suk Yeol from office on April 4 over his failed martial law bid.

Last Friday, the South Korean Constitutional Court unanimously upheld the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol and sealed his impeachment.

On January 15, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking officials arrested President Yoon Suk Yeol at his residence in Seoul for insurrection against the constitutional order due to the events that took place under martial law.

On January 19, the Seoul Western District Court ruled to take the head of state into custody. The same court issued the president's arrest warrant.