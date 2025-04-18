Russia receives permit to export beef to the Philippines — agricultural watchdog

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Russia received the permit to supply beef to the Philippine market, two Russian producers have been certified for export, the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) reported.

"The work Rosselkhoznadzor conducted with the assistance of the Russian Trade Mission and the representative of the Russian Ministry of Agriculture in the Philippines to open up foreign markets resulted in getting access for Russian meat and offal of cattle to the Philippine market. In particular, beef and beef offal, with the exception of the head, including the throat, tongue and the corresponding lymph nodes, have been allowed," the report says.

As the watchdog specified, currently two Russian beef producers have been certified to export products to the Philippine market.