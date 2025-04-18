First Russian-built engines for Il-114-300 aircraft to be delivered this year — UEC

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The Il-114-300 aircraft, equipped with the TV7-117ST-01 engine will be certified in 2025, with delivery of the first six or seven engine units also expected this year, Alexander Grachev, Director General of the United Engine Corporation (UEC, part of Rostec), told reporters.

"This year, we are completing the certification process for the Il-114, equipped with the TV7-117ST-01 engine. More than 100 flights have already been made, the work [on certification] is underway. This year, we will receive the corresponding certificate for the aircraft with this engine, and this year, 6-7 engines will be shipped," he said.

Grachev also noted that certification of the domestic PD-8 engine for the import-substituted SSJ New aircraft is on schedule. Obtaining a type certificate for the PD-8 engine is scheduled for autumn this year.

According to him, UEC is "in the active phase" of serial deliveries of the PD-14 engine for the Russian MC-21 aircraft. The current version of the comprehensive program for the development of the aviation industry that runs through 2030 provides for the delivery of 990 aircraft for civil aviation needs. This includes 142 SSJ New aircrafts, 270 MC-21-310s, 51 Il-114-300s, 113 Tu-214s, 12 Il-96-300s, 105 TVRS-44 Ladogas, 158 Osveys (LMS-192) and 139 Baikals (LMS-901).