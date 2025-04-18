US, Italy support India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor

WASHINGTON, April 18. /TASS/. The United States and Italy have agreed to cooperate in the development of an economic corridor that will connect India, the Middle East and Europe, the White House said in a joint statement after an April 17 meeting between US President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

"The U.S. and Italy will work together to develop the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, one of the greatest economic integration and connectivity projects of this century, connecting partners by ports, railways, and undersea cables and stimulating economic development and integration from India, to the Gulf to Israel, to Italy, and onward to the United States," the statement said.

Earlier, Rome refused to extend the Memorandum of Cooperation signed in 2019 with China, under which Italy became the only G7 country to participate in Beijing's One Belt, One Road initiative. Later, during her visit to Beijing, Meloni signed a strategic partnership agreement with China.

The United States criticized Rome for participating in the Chinese initiative under the previous Trump administration. Under the Joe Biden administration, the pressure on Rome continued.

The One Belt, One Road Initiative is a concept proposed in 2013 by Chinese President Xi Jinping to enhance multilateral trade and investment projects involving interested countries and using Chinese as well as foreign capital. More than 150 States and over 30 international organizations have already joined it.