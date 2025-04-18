Rheinmetall to make Spain Europe's largest ammunition production site — newspaper

MADRID, April 18. /TASS/. Rheinmetall Expal Munitions, a Spanish subsidiary of the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall, will increase its shell production to 450,000 units per year, making Spain Europe's largest producer of artillery ammunition, the ABC newspaper wrote.

According to the publication, Rheinmetall Expal Munitions, which is headquartered in Madrid, specializes in artillery ammunition, mortar and medium caliber rounds as well as fuses and rocket propulsion systems. After receiving an order from an international client for 21 million euros earlier this year, the company's management decided to increase investments to establish mass production in line with new demand.

As the newspaper specifies, the owner of the enterprise, the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall, is also building a new plant in Unterluss, Germany, where it plans to manufacture 155 mm caliber shells.

"We have installed additional equipment at the new plant during construction, and instead of 200,000, we will be able to produce up to 350,000 artillery shells there," the German company said.

Rheinmetall is Germany's largest defense company. It is making serious profits from the conflict in Ukraine, so it expects a significant surge in profits in the future and is boosting production capacity.