IDF attacks Gaza rocket launcher, from which Israel was shelled

TEL AVIV, April 6. /TASS/. Israel has attacked a Gaza rocket launcher that had fired rockets at the territory of the Jewish state earlier on Sunday, the army’s press service said.

"Some time ago, the Israel Defense Forces attacked a rocket launcher in the Gaza Strip, from which rockets were fired into the Israeli territory earlier today," the statement said.

The army added that the IDF "will continue to act to eliminate any threat to the Israeli civilian population."

Earlier on Sunday, radicals from the Gaza Strip launched 10 rockets at Israel, some of which were intercepted.