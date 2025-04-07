Hockey establishes US-Russia ‘bridge’ — US embassy on Ovechkin's record

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. The US Embassy in Russia has commended Russian star forward and Washington captain Alexander Ovechkin on his new record in the National Hockey League (NHL) and highlighted that hockey "has long been a bridge" between Moscow and Washington.

"Yesterday, Alexander Ovechkin became the highest-scoring player in NHL history, netting his 895th goal and surpassing the legendary Wayne Gretzky’s record. This milestone is a proud moment for fans in both our countries and a testament to the enduring legacy of North American hockey," the embassy said on its Telegram channel.

The diplomatic mission also reflected on hockey’s role in fostering ties between the two nations, saying that "for decades, hockey has served as a bridge between our countries. Russian players have dazzled in the NHL, while American coaches and clubs have nurtured new generations of record-breaking stars."

"Today, we celebrate not only this remarkable record but also the unifying power of sports as a platform for mutual understanding and friendship. We congratulate Alexander Ovechkin on his historic achievement!" the embassy added.

On Sunday, Ovechkin scored in an away game against the New York Islanders (1:4), securing his place as the NHL’s all-time leading goal-scorer in the regular season with 895 goals - one more than Canadian Wayne Gretzky.