Iranian MP calls for creation of nuclear weapons for equal dialogue with West

DUBAI, April 6. /TASS/. Iran must pursue development of nuclear weapons to secure negotiations with the West on equal terms, said member of the Mejlis (unicameral parliament) Mohammad Qasim Osmani.

"Avoiding a military conflict is reasonable and logical, but global arrogance has left us no other way. If we have no other tool to combat bullying and excessive demands, then the only way is a rapid and consistent movement towards the creation of nuclear weapons as a deterrent," he told an open meeting as broadcast by CNN.

Osmani said that despite the costs, Tehran will benefit from a nuclear bomb in all areas, including national security. "Nuclear science will have to lead us to negotiations on equal terms," the MP added.

On March 7, US President Donald Trump said he had proposed to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to hold talks on its nuclear program. Tehran rejected direct dialogue with Washington, but conceded to negotiations through intermediaries.

On March 30, the US leader promised to impose additional duties on Iran in two weeks, if negotiations on the nuclear program did not yield results. He also threatened Iran with unprecedented bombing if it rejects the deal. In response, Khamenei noted that he did not believe in a US military intervention, but warned that any attempt by Washington to provoke unrest in Iran would be met with a decisive rebuff.