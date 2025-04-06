Drone hunting unmanned surface vehicles to be tested in Russia

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. The Fortuna-T drone designed to hunt Ukrainian unmanned surface vehicles will be tested in Russia this April, a lead engineer of the Unmanned Competencies Center told TASS.

"We are now working on the Fortuna-T aircraft project designed for the Russian Navy. This is a fixed-wing type drone with an artificial intelligence system and a thermal imaging device, which will hunt Ukrainian unmanned surface vehicles. The aircraft will be tested in April," the specialist said.

The aircraft will be launched by hand without using any auxiliary devices, the engineer said. "The Fortuna-T will be thrown into the air and loiter over water surface. The aircraft flying time now is three hours with the small payload. As soon as our aircraft detects an unmanned surface vehicle on water surface, it automatically locks on and engages it," he added.