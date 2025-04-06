Poland completes installation of e-dams on rivers along Belarus border

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. Poland has completed the installation of the so-called electronic barrier, which constitutes a system of video surveillance and motion sensors, on the Istochanka and Svisloch rivers flowing on the border with Belarus, the Polish Interior Ministry said.

"The Border Guard has activated the electronic barrier system along the Svisloch and Istochanka rivers," the ministry announced on its official X account. This follows last week's completion of upgrades to the electronic surveillance system along the entire Belarusian border fence.

The security measures build upon Poland's 2022 construction of a 5.5-meter-tall steel barrier spanning 180 kilometers of border, topped with barbed wire and equipped with motion sensors and weatherproof cameras. This year's modernization project extended the surveillance network to riverine border areas.

Currently, Poland deploys 6,000 soldiers alongside 1,500 border guards and police officers to secure its eastern border.