Porsche denies mass media reports on plans to resume arms manufacturing

BERLIN, April 3. /TASS/. The German luxury cars producer Porsche has no plans to return to arms manufacturing at the moment, a spokesperson of Porsche Automobil Holding SE told TASS.

"In particular, I can clearly and unambiguously refute your question, ‘Does Porsche indeed plan to produce armament?’," the spokesperson said. "Porsche SE is a pure holding company (without its own operations business) with investments in the sphere of mobility and industrial technologies," he noted. "We continuously search for interesting investment opportunities as part of our core investment and diversification strategy," the spokesperson stressed.

"We do not rule out defense, security and infrastructure spheres but do not pay special attention to them at the same time. No specific plans are in place at the moment, he added.

The Europaische Sicherheit und Technik web portal informed earlier that Porsche is considering the return to the arms market. According to the news outlet, the company sustained multi-billion losses last year inside its group and as part of the Volkswagen Group.