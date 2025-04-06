New Russia-US contacts may take place next week — RDIF head

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. Next Russian-US contacts may take place next week, Kirill Dmitriyev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, said in an interview with Channel One following his visit to Washington.

"As early as next week," he said when asked when new contacts between Russia and the United States may take place.

News came earlier that Dmitriyev, who is also an economic envoy for the Russian president, was holding a meeting in Washington with the US president’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Dmitriyev’s visit marked the first time since 2022 that a high-profile Russian official traveled to the US capital for talks. CNN reported earlier, citing sources, that the meeting would aim to strengthen relations between Russia and the United States and explore ways to resolve the Ukraine conflict.