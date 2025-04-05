MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces lost up to 430 personnel in the Battlegroup Center’s responsibility area in a day, the group's press center chief, Alexander Savchuk, told reporters.

"The losses of Ukrainian armed formations totaled 430 servicemen, a Leopard tank, seven vehicles and six artillery pieces, including two Western-made ones. An electronic warfare station was destroyed," he said.

According to him, the Battlegroup Center continues to advance deep into the enemy's defenses and liberated the settlement of Uspenovka of the Donetsk People's Republic.

"We inflicted damage on the manpower and equipment of two mechanized, ranger, airborne assault brigades, and an unmanned systems brigade of the assault regiment of the Ukrainian armed forces in the areas of Zverevo, Novy Ekonomichesky, Bogdanovka, Yelizavetovka, Krasnoarmeysk, Kotlino, Lenino, Udachny and Alekseyevka," he said.