Russia’s economic growth is currently approaching 'zero' — expert

YEKATERINBURG, April 4. /TASS/. Russia’s economic growth has been slowing down since the beginning of the year and is now approaching "zero," President of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Alexander Shokhin said.

"We are now witnessing a clear economic slowdown - this is already a fact. While last year the economy grew by 4.1%, and each revision by Rosstat has produced even higher figures - perhaps 4.1% is not the final number - in January we already saw a 3% growth rate, and in February it dropped to below 1%, to 0.8%. We are clearly heading, as they say, toward ‘zero growth,’" he said.

Shokhin emphasized that the current issue is finding a balance between rising inflation and the need to avoid overheating the Russian economy.