Thai deputy PM to visit US for talks after 36% duties imposed

BANGKOK, April 6. /TASS/. Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira will go to the United States to discuss with the government the introduction of US customs duties of 36%, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said.

She confirmed that Thailand faces steep tariff hikes of up to 36% on key exports to the US, including electronics, processed foods, and agricultural goods - a challenge shared by many other nations. "Like others, we are preparing countermeasures," she told the Khaosod newspaper. "Next week, Deputy Prime Minister Pichai will meet with both US officials and private sector representatives to address these changes," Shinawatra noted.

To ease tensions, Thailand has signaled readiness to boost imports of US energy products, aircraft, and farm goods. "Rest assured, these proposals align with Thailand’s interests," Shinawatra said, adding that negotiations would also focus on investment promotion, tariff reductions, and preventing transshipment fraud, where goods falsely claim Thai origin en route to the US.

The talks come after US President Donald Trump’s April 2 announcement of a 10% tariff on imports, with higher rates for select countries.